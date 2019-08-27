Suspected sex abuser in Indonesia released after victim settles out of court

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A man arrested for allegedly molesting an underage girl on a commuter train has been released from detention after the victim's family decided to settle the case out of court.

The Jakarta Police released the suspect, identified as Hengki, on Thursday after the victim's family revoked the report against Hengki that they had initially filed with the police.

"It's confirmed," Jakarta Police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono said on Monday when asked about the release of the alleged perpetrator.

Argo said the victim and her family had decided to make a "peaceful settlement" without legal process. "Based on the consideration of [police] investigators, we decided to release the suspect on Aug. 22," he added.

Hengki was arrested for assault on Aug. 15 after he had reportedly molested a girl under 17 years old on a commuter train on the same day, kompas.com reported.

The suspect reportedly approached the girl after the train left Manggarai Station in South Jakarta at 06:40 a.m. and touched her breast with his left hand.

After the girl screamed, Hengki was arrested and taken to the police.

The suspect was charged under Article 290 of the Criminal Code on indecent assault, which carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison.

More about
crime Sexual Abuse

