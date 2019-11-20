Suspected 'sperm-throwing terror' arrested in West Java

The Tasikmalaya Police in West Java have arrested a man suspected of throwing semen at several women in a case that has become known as the "sperm terror" on social media.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Sidiq Nugraha, at his relative's house in Cihideung district on Monday. He was found hiding on the second floor of the house.

"He was charged with violating Article 281 of the Criminal Code on sexual harassment in public," Tasikmalaya Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Anom Karibianto said on Monday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The crime carries a maximum punishment of two years and eight months imprisonment.

The case gained public attention after the first victim - identified only by her initials LR - and her husband shared the story of her encounter.

LR, 43, said that the incident took place on Saturday evening when she was hailing an ojek (motorcycle taxi) on the side of the street.

She recalled that she was approached by an unknown man riding a motorbike who shouted inappropriate words at her. The man put his hand into his trousers and threw his semen at LR. He then fled the scene.

"I called my husband to pick me up from the location. Fortunately the assailant's semen did not reach me," she said on Saturday.

Her husband, 45-year-old RF, posted photos of the alleged perpetrator and his motorcycle on his social media account. The photos were taken by his wife during the incident. When the photos went viral, the couple found out that LR was not the only victim.