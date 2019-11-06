Suspected terrorists in Indonesia learned bomb-making through YouTube

Snr. Com. Asep Adi Saputra (centre), the chief spokesman of the National Police, shows pictures of suspected terrorists connected to a failed June 3 suicide attack in Kartasura, Central Java, on Monday.

Two men who reportedly helped make a bomb for the failed June 3 suicide attack in Kartasura, Central Java learned how to make the bomb through YouTube, police said Monday.

They learned how to make the bomb through social media and YouTube, Snr. Com. Asep Adi Saputra, the chief spokesman of the National Police, told reporters.

The suicide bomber, identified as RA, blew himself up outside the Kartasura Police station, severely injuring himself but no one else.

A massive manhunt has since led to the arrest of two other men, both on June 9, who were believed to have assisted him. Sugeng Riyadi, was arrested in Sukoharjo, not far from Kartasura, but the other, identified as AA alias Umar, was caught in Bandar Lampung, the capital of Lampung province.

Their arrests put an end to an earlier police theory that RA had acted as a lone wolf.