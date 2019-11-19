Sweets, consumer products with marijuana extract become hot topic in Thailand

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

After a famous Thai actor was widely reported to have allegedly given a certain type of candy containing marijuana extract that causes dizziness and irregular heartbeat to a girl, sweets or other consumer products with THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) have become a hot topic on social media.

THC has psychoactive properties that help in relaxation and reduce stress if they are taken in the right amount, but can be dangerous if consumed in exceeding doses.

The side effects of THC include a dry mouth, thirst, tachycardia, slow response, red eyes and memory loss.

The substance is popular in foreign countries, where it is mixed in snacks such as jelly, candy and chocolate in safe amounts.

Sweets with marijuana extract are legal in some countries but still considered illegal in Thailand. However, they can be prevalent among teenagers, since consuming such products can put youth in a psychedelic state.

Office of Narcotics Control Board secretary-general Niyom Termsrisuk said the use of marijuana as a food ingredient or cosmeceutical is prohibited in Thailand, but most products containing THC found in candies, cookies, chocolate, cigarettes, hair creams and most skincare products were made in countries where the substance is legal and the packaging or label normally states that the product contains THC or CBD, a hemp extract.

Though marijuana is still considered a drug in Thailand, laws have recently allowed the use of cannabis, but only for medical benefit and research studies.

The import, possession or use of marijuana-containing products in any form is not allowed by the Food and Drug Administration, and offenders can be found in violation of the law.

More about
Thailand Drugs Food and Drinks

TRENDING

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while US, South Korea postpone exercise: KCNA
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un supervises air drills while US, South Korea postpone exercise: KCNA
Town council apologises for the way it handled relocation of cat that was placed in bin centre
Town council apologises for the way it handled relocation of cat that was placed in bin centre
Hong Kong police use controversial anti-riot sound device for first time
Hong Kong police use controversial anti-riot sound device for first time
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
The best way to charge your smartphone to make the battery last longer
Former UFC star KO&#039;d by spectacular &#039;rolling thunder&#039; kick
Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Netizens highly bemused by childish tongue-showing antics of Mercedes driver
Man finds &#039;extra topping&#039; in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel: A plastic cap
Man finds 'extra topping' in bubble tea from The Alley at Jewel
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him
Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
This Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
This Singapore 'infurrencer' can shake his butt on cue and has more Instagram followers than you
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
5 things I wished I knew before I married a foreigner
If you don&#039;t want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things
If you don't want your kids to be ill mannered, stop doing these 5 things

Home Works

7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
Furniture showdown: Leather sofa VS fabric sofa
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on

SERVICES