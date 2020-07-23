Swiss man found hanging off balcony in Thailand

The body of a 52-year-old Swiss national, identified as Leif Flemming, was spotted hanging off a balcony in Chonburi's Banglamung district by a motorbike taxi driver at 1.30pm on Wednesday (July 22).

Police showed up at the scene as soon as they were notified by Wat Suwannasaroi, 56, and learned that Flemming lived in room 201 on the second floor.

Initial inspection showed no injuries on his body and no objects stolen from his room.

It is believed that he committed suicide, though Banglamung Hospital's forensic department will provide more information after conducting an autopsy.