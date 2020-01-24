Swiss man suffering from paranoia dies in Thailand after 'setting his house on fire'

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Nation/Asia News Network

Pattaya police was alerted to a fire at 6am on Thursday (January 23) at a La Bella Casa village in Bang Lamung District of Chonburi.

Smoke were seen billowing out from a one-story house in the housing estate.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames and disconnect electricity supply to the property. During the incident, Filipino Phlaserdin Angel (49), was seen rushing out of the house with her pets.

Officers later found Henry Hermann (81), a Swiss, lying on the floor and choking on smoke.

Firefighter performed first aid on him but failed to save his life.

According to a source, Hermann called Angel after feeling tightness in his chest before his house caught fire.

Officers found several possible causes of the fire, including the stove which was left turned on.

Hermann might have ignited the stove in an attempt to set the house on fire, said the source.

The Swiss is suffering from paranoia, a condition of being afraid of everything and constantly thinking that he will be attacked. His body was taken for an autopsy as police investigate the incident.

