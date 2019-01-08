Sword fight leads to murder in North Jakarta

PHOTO: Pexels
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The police have arrested two men identified as AR, 21, and AA, 20, for allegedly stabbing a person to death in Penjaringan, North Jakarta. They continue to search for two more suspects, RDH and CN.

According to Penjaringan Police chief Sr. Adj. Comr. Rachmat Sumekar, the four were heading home via Jl. Gedong Panjang when someone threw a rock at them.

"The victim was at the side of the road and he was the one that threw the rock," Rachmat said on Wednesday as reported by kompas.com.

The suspects, armed with small sickles and a katana, allegedly approached the victim, who was also holding a katana.

A fight reportedly ensued, and realizing that he was losing, the victim attempted to flee.

AA and RDH pursued the victim and stabbed him to death in front of a Sinar Minang restaurant.

The suspects then fled to Tenjolaya, Bogor, West Java, where the police found AR and AA. RDH and CN are still on the run.

