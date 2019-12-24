Taiwan and Hong Kong trade insults over robbery suspect in extradition row

Taiwan has criticised Hong Kong authorities for rejecting its request for legal help in a robbery case, accusing the city of a similar denial of justice as its handling of a murder that prompted the failed extradition law and months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

But the Hong Kong government hit back in a late-night statement on Sunday, saying it strongly opposed and resented the Taiwanese authorities' repeated use of irresponsible statements to attack it, knowing there was no law permitting judicial assistance and transfer of criminals between the two jurisdictions.

The war of words follows written requests from Taiwan's Ministry of Justice and Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) for evidence to facilitate the self-ruled island's investigation into a robbery by a Taiwanese citizen.

The accused, surnamed Lin, is alleged to have threatened a worker at a watch shop in Hong Kong's Tsim Sha Tsui district with an air pistol before making off with two watches valued a total of HK$990,000 (S$172,000) in October. He returned to Taiwan later that day where he was arrested.

The 30-year-old man is suspected of being a serial offender who has been linked to a series of robberies across Southeast Asia and Taiwanese police have asked the local prosecutors' office to detain him.

Under Taiwanese law, suspects in robberies committed in Hong Kong and Macau can be tried in Taiwan's courts and, if found guilty, face up to three years in jail. However, there is no extradition law or judicial co-operation agreement between Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan - a loophole that has proved highly contentious.

The Taiwanese ministry called on the Hong Kong government to provide evidence, including video footage and a witness statement, to aid the investigation in Taiwan.

The Hong Kong Security Bureau said there was no law relating to mutual legal assistance or the turning over of fugitives between the two jurisdictions, but that the city was ready to receive the suspect without restrictions if he turned himself in to the Hong Kong authorities.

On Sunday afternoon, the MAC said no responsible government that took note of the rule of law and safety of the public would allow a suspect involved in a serious crime to turn himself in without a police escort. Hong Kong would become known as a haven for criminals, it said.