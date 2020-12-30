Taiwan 'angry bird' revealed in stunning photo

The Taiwan blue magpie, though beautiful, is also notorious for its bad temper as some foreigners recently came to realise.

When a member of the foreign community recently shared with friends online a stunning shot of a Taiwan blue magpie, many were alarmed by the aggressiveness in its glaring eyes.

A concerned social media user immediately responded, “From what I’ve heard of magpies the photographer was probably about to be attacked by it.”

PHOTO: Reddit/u/Saibotnl1

The hard-to-miss anger in the magpie’s eyes did not go unnoticed as one commenter asked: “Why does this bird look like it'll rip my heart out and eat it for dessert?”

Their comments were met with affirmations as others shared their own encounters with the birds showing territorial behaviour.

One social media user shared how failure to share his lunch with one magpie led the bird to call on four others to swoop on him and disrupt his lunchtime the next day.

Another added that a magpie used to build nests near his mother’s home, and every year, she would get swooped on the second she walked out of the house.

Australian social media users also piled on as magpies are also native to the southern island, and jokingly claimed that they are “murder birds.”

Others though deemed the exotic bird beautiful and called it “Taiwan Pokemon.”