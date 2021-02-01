Taiwan bans eating, drinking on all trains

TAIPEI — The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) announced Friday (Jan 29) a ban on food and drinks on all forms of public transportation, effective from Feb 1.

If people need to drink water, take medicine, or breastfeed their child, they should wear a mask as soon as possible after eating, MOTC said.

On Thursday, MOTC announced the cancellation of non-reserved seats on High-Speed Rail (HSR) trains from Feb 8-16.

The move came in response to the rise in locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, MOTC said, adding that HSR is expected to offer the extra 467,000 seats for travellers to meet surging demand during the Chinese New Year.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) will also limit the number of standing tickets sold, with a maximum of 120 tickets per train and 15 tickets per car while local trains will operate the same as the Taipei Metro.

As of Wednesday evening, the booking rate for HSR was about 58 per cent, a decrease of 5 per cent year-on-year, according to MOTC’s statistics.

If any additional trains are added, they will offer reserved seats only, the MOTC added. Also, due to the pandemic, the MOTC expects that the traffic on highways would hike during the holidays.

MOTC Minister Lin Chia-lung said he has urged both the TRA and HSR to increase the number of trains under the premise of keeping the carriages not too crowded for the sake of epidemic prevention.