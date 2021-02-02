Taiwan Costco jigsaw puzzle with odd piece leads to surprising ending

TAIPEI — Costco is deeply loved by the Taiwanese public for its discount prices as well as the quality of its products, which have helped create a loyal fan base online.

A Taiwanese social media user, who recently discovered that the last piece of a jigsaw puzzle she bought at Costco didn’t fit, reached out to other Costco shoppers in an online forum to find an answer.

Another netizen left her a message saying: “It’s you! Your missing piece came home with me!”

A social media user bought a jigsaw puzzle at Costco, only to find that the last piece could not fit into place.

PHOTO: Facebook/Costco

The person added, “I was thinking maybe someone was missing a piece, and there it was! Actually, if you’d like, I can mail it to you.”

The funny twist to the blunder has led many others to comment below the post, calling on single people to try their hand at buying a jigsaw with a missing piece to meet new people.

Another added that the original post still had one extra piece and expressed hope that another puzzle-buyer will soon come forward in search for their own missing piece.