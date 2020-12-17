Taiwan debuts world's first 'penguin traffic light'

A road beside Taoyuan High Speed Rail station (HSR) was recently equipped with the world’s first “penguin traffic light” on Monday (Dec 14).

According to Taoyuan Deputy Mayor Kao An-pang, the city was pleased to collaborate with Xpark in designing the one-of-a-kind penguin traffic light.

In addition to the coronavirus prevention signs, Kao expressed hope that pedestrians will be more mindful of wearing face masks, washing hands and taking precautionary measures.

The new traffic light features Xpark’s King penguins and Magellanic penguins, and includes 6 different animations, depicting the animals walking, running, and resting.

The goal is to also let pedestrians get a glimpse of the everyday lives and actions of the penguins in the park, Kao explained.

As the traffic lights count down the seconds, the King penguins will be shown taking a stroll and gradually hurrying along with beads of sweat appearing on their heads.

On the other hand, as Magellanic penguins like to be in the water, when the countdown nears the end, the penguins will begin “swimming” to remind pedestrians to pick up their pace.

During red lights, the penguins will be shown resting or sleeping.

Xpark said it hopes that locals can get to know more about penguins through the newly established traffic lights and it is eager to continue collaborating with Taoyuan City Government to install more animal lights.