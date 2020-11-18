Taiwan driver wins praise for precisely parking over a ditch

TAIPEI — Recent photos of two cars parked across a drainage ditch in Meinong District, Kaohsiung, have triggered a heated discussion among social media users who praised the driver for his amazing skills.
The photos, posted on Nov 12 in a Facebook group, New Road Observation College, show how a repair shop owner in the area successfully placed the cars’ wheels on either side of the ditch.
The original post failed short to explain how the business owner eventually did it, even though it is reportedly a common sight in Meinong, a Hakka district located in southern Taiwan.
A short video from another social media user hints that the driver made a reverse parking manoeuvre to park the cars but the move seems very unlikely.
Chinese-language media later offered a more plausible explanation. The business owner solved his parking problems with a forklift truck.