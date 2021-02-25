Taiwan to ease entry restrictions for foreign visitors starting March 1

TAIPEI — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Wednesday (Feb 24) that foreign visitors entering Taiwan for non-tourism purposes will be allowed entry starting on March 1.

Business travellers from low or low-to-moderate Covid-19 risk countries who test negative prior to boarding among other conditions will also be eligible for shorter quarantine periods, the CECC added.

According to the CECC, applicants who wish for shorter quarantine periods will need to present documents that show their stay to be less than three months, hold employers’ certificate of proof of their business, and have no travel history within 14 days of boarding their flights.

Those who successfully apply under the new policy will only have to quarantine for five and seven days, respectively.

After their quarantine period, they will be tested; if the results come back negative, visitors will continue to practice self-health management for the following 14 days.

Those who are under self-health management are advised to only head out for business purposes and are prohibited from going into crowded areas.

Foreigners who hold alien resident cards will be allowed entry while others will still have to receive permission from Taiwan’s overseas representative offices.

In addition, travel restrictions regarding connecting flights have also been eased.

Travellers who transfer flights in Taiwan will need to purchase flight tickets from the same airline company and will be allowed an eight-hour overlay time.

In the case of flight delays or abnormalities in passengers’ health conditions, a contingency plan has also been put in place, the CECC said.

