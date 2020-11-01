Taiwan elections: Tsai Ing-wen re-elected as president as rival Han Kuo-yu concedes defeat

Supporters of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen celebrate outside her party’s campaign headquarters in Taipei. Photo: AFP
Sarah Zheng
Lawrence Chung
Cissy Zhou
Kimmy Chung
South China Morning Post

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen won a second term on Saturday with a victory over Han Kuo-yu, in an election that had been cast as a referendum on the island's approach to Beijing.

Tsai, from the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), had been a hot favourite to see off the challenges of Han, from the mainland-friendly Kuomintang (KMT) party, and James Soong Chu-yu, from the People First Party.

Han conceded defeat, saying he had called called Tsai to congratulate her and said he would accept the results.

"My personal efforts were not enough, and I let down all of your expectations."

"On Monday I will return to the Kaohsiung city to go back to work," he said. "I continue to carry the responsibility on my shoulders."

His supporters yelled back" "Check the votes!"

While official counting was still underway, preliminary results showed Tsai had secured at least 57 per cent of the votes, compared with 38 per cent for Han and about 4 per cent for Soong.

Just after 9pm Tsai's vote total had passed 8 million, more than the 6.9 million she received when victorious in 2016 and 7.65 million won by her predecessor Ma Ying-jeou in 2008.

In the DPP headquarters, one of Tsai's supporters said he had been a bit worried when he saw the number of Han's supporters was much bigger than Tsai's at their final campaign rallies, but now he felt excited.

"We are very pleased. It's better than our expectations because Taiwanese have a strong feeling of national demise,"said 43-year-old Tong Chengheng, who works in the finance industry and was celebrating before Han's concession.

This year's elections have been dominated by issues of national sovereignty, democracy and the relationship between Taipei and Beijing amid accusations of mainland interference in Taiwan and the ongoing protest in Hong Kong.

Beijing regards self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory, a claim rejected by Tsai's administration.

Analysts said Tsai's campaign was boosted by her message of the need to safeguard Taiwan against pressure from Beijing. She has consistently rejected Beijing's assertion that Taiwan should come under the "one country, two systems" model of semi-autonomy, which the mainland applies in Hong Kong.

Tsai is also thought to have benefited from Han's personal gaffes, along with the perception that he was Beijing's preferred candidate, and disunity within the KMT.

Her re-election is likely to see a heightening of cross-strait tensions, as official ties have been suspended since she assumed office in 2016, ostensibly over her refusal to accept the "1992 consensus" - a political understanding that there is only one China with ambiguity over whether it is governed by Taipei or Beijing.

As crowds of Tsai's supporters gathered, footage of someone in the crowd holding a black flag with the words "liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" was broadcast on a large screen outside her campaign headquarters in Taipei.

The master of ceremony thanked supporters coming from Hong Kong, and repeated the slogan.

Visitors from Hong Kong in the crowd shouted back the slogan for several times, with some Taiwanese joining in the chant.

In recent years, Beijing has ramped up its efforts to isolate Taiwan on the international stage by wooing its diplomatic allies.

Han, a populist figure who rose to prominence after his surprise win as Kaohsiung mayor in November 2018 regional elections, had called for closer ties with the mainland to ease tensions and boost Taiwan's economy. Following his defeat in the presidential race, he is expected to return to the southern city to resume his mayoral duties.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told reporters on Thursday that Beijing should not "read too much" into the Taiwan election and that the island's government would be on alert for any military intimidation, diplomatic isolation or economic repercussions from the election results.

"This is our election - it's not China's election," he said. "If China wants to play with democracies in other countries so much, maybe they can try with their own elections at some point."

More about
ELECTIONS Politics

TRENDING

Taiwan elections: Tsai Ing-wen re-elected as president as rival Han Kuo-yu concedes defeat
Taiwan elections: Tsai Ing-wen re-elected as president as rival Han Kuo-yu concedes defeat
Jay Chou encourages fans at his concert to &#039;stalk&#039; his Instagram, promises them a meal if they find him in Singapore
Jay Chou: Find me in Singapore, I'll pay for your meal at a restaurant
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers &#039;like our HDB&#039;
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers 'like our HDB'
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Money Muse: They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors
They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger claims he received death threats from SIA staff after calling cabin crew service a 'letdown'

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES