Taiwan girl becomes colourblind due to excessive phone use

TAIPEI - A 16-year-old girl from Kaohsiung, surnamed Liu, became colourblind during her summer vacation due to excessive use of her phone, local media reported on Monday (Oct 14).

According to Dr. Hung Chi-ting, her continuous exposure to blue light damaged some cells in her eyes and led to "red-green colour blindness."

"It's the first case in the world," Hung said to the Chinese-language Liberty Times.

Liu is fortunate enough that she started her medical treatment at an early-phase, Hung said, adding that she has recovered completely from her condition.