Taiwan must pass defence spending to avoid giving wrong impression, president says

TAIPEI — If Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament continues to block US$40 billion (S$50 billion) in proposed extra defence spending the international community could misunderstand the island's determination to defend itself, President Lai Ching-te said on Wednesday (Feb 4).

Pressure from politicians in the United States, Chinese-claimed Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties, has grown on parliament not to hold up defence spending.

On Monday, US Senator Roger Wicker, chairman of the Armed Services Committee and one of the strongest advocates for Taiwan in the US Congress, wrote on X that he was "disappointed" to see Taiwan's opposition parties slash Lai's defence budget.

At a meeting of his Democratic Progressive Party, Lai said if the opposition continued blocking the plans and presses on with their own version, "This is bound to delay improvements to defence capabilities".

That "could lead the international community to misunderstand Taiwan's determination to defend itself and to safeguard peace in the Indo-Pacific", Lai added, in comments provided by his party.

Another US lawmaker, Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, a staunch Trump administration supporter, directly criticised the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan's largest opposition party, senior officials of which are now visiting Beijing.

"It doesn't take a genius to figure out what's going on here," he said on X, in reference to the visit. "I've warned before — short changing Taiwan's defence to kowtow to the CCP is playing with fire."

Taiwan's opposition-dominated parliament has blocked Lai's budget plan, including missiles and drones as well as the new "T-Dome" air defence system, pushing instead for a proposal to fund only certain US arms, rather than the entire package.

The KMT says while it supports strengthening Taiwan's defences, it has a right to fully scrutinise government spending plans and will not sign "blank cheques".

"We thank members of the US Senate for their valuable input," it said in an English-language statement.

"The KMT remains fully committed to safeguarding Taiwan's security, strengthening our defence capabilities, and also engaging constructively through dialogue to advance peace and stability across the Strait."

China regularly stages military exercises around Taiwan, and refuses to talk to Lai, calling him a "separatist". Lai says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

"We should uphold the concept that the 'two sides of the Strait are one family,'" Wang Huning, China's top official in charge of Taiwan policy, told KMT Vice Chairman Hsiao Hsu-tsen during a meeting in Beijing earlier on Wednesday.

Both the KMT and China's ruling Communist Party must "resolutely oppose Taiwan independence separatism and interference by external forces, and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait", state media quoted Wang as saying.

