Taiwan Pokemon-themed convenience store wins praise from overseas fans

The only Pokemon-themed 7-Eleven store in Taiwan officially opened in Banqiao District, New Taipei City, at the end of January.

The store, designed by the Japanese Pokémon company, has attracted many Pokémon fans since its opening. In addition to domestic fans, Singapore media has also reported on it.

The Singapore-based media Mothership reported on Feb 1 that the 7-11 Pokemon Store, located near the Fuzhong Station, sells general merchandise and Pokemon-related goods.

According to the article, Gigantamax versions of Pikachu, Charizard, and Lapras on the entrance pillars welcome customers who visit the store.

The design team turned the store into a Pokémon Gym where customers can also play the Pokémon trading card game.

PHOTO: Facebook/7-ELEVEN

808 Pokémons are printed on the wall, including the classic characters of each generation, the report said, adding that even the chairs in the store feature various “balls” printed on them, including the Poké Ball, Great Ball, the Ultra Ball, and the Master Ball.

PHOTO: Facebook/7-ELEVEN

Among other highlights, the store also offers the popular console game Pokémon Ga-Olé and a Switch console for customers to play.

PHOTO: Facebook/7-ELEVEN

What’s more? The store sells Nintendo Switch consoles and the Pokémon games.

Also, various Pokémon merchandise are found there, including stuffed toys, bags, and stationery.

PHOTO: Facebook/7-ELEVEN

PHOTO: Facebook/7-ELEVEN

The report noted that this is not the first time Taiwan’s convenience stores have opened special theme stores.

Previously, a Snoopy-themed store opened in Taipei, attracting much attention. The store, filled with Snoopy characters, sells Snoopy merchandise.