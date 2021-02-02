Taiwan Pokemon-themed convenience store wins praise from overseas fans

shelly yang
The China Post/Asia News Network
PHOTO: Facebook/7-ELEVEN

The only Pokemon-themed 7-Eleven store in Taiwan officially opened in Banqiao District, New Taipei City, at the end of January.

寶可夢訓練家最期待的寶可夢主題店終於今天登場拉🎉 📍地點就在板橋府中捷運站附近的府中門市 整間店以可愛寶可夢進行設計，打造有如一間寶可夢中心一樣 在店外首先看到的是最受歡迎極巨化皮卡丘、噴火龍、拉普拉斯 讓各位寶可夢訓練家們在遠處就能發現...

Posted by 7-ELEVEN on Saturday, January 30, 2021

The store, designed by the Japanese Pokémon company, has attracted many Pokémon fans since its opening. In addition to domestic fans, Singapore media has also reported on it.

The Singapore-based media Mothership reported on Feb 1 that the 7-11 Pokemon Store, located near the Fuzhong Station, sells general merchandise and Pokemon-related goods.

According to the article, Gigantamax versions of Pikachu, Charizard, and Lapras on the entrance pillars welcome customers who visit the store.

The design team turned the store into a Pokémon Gym where customers can also play the Pokémon trading card game.

PHOTO: Facebook/7-ELEVEN

808 Pokémons are printed on the wall, including the classic characters of each generation, the report said, adding that even the chairs in the store feature various “balls” printed on them, including the Poké Ball, Great Ball, the Ultra Ball, and the Master Ball.

PHOTO: Facebook/7-ELEVEN

Among other highlights, the store also offers the popular console game Pokémon Ga-Olé and a Switch console for customers to play.

PHOTO: Facebook/7-ELEVEN

What’s more? The store sells Nintendo Switch consoles and the Pokémon games.

Also, various Pokémon merchandise are found there, including stuffed toys, bags, and stationery.

PHOTO: Facebook/7-ELEVEN
PHOTO: Facebook/7-ELEVEN

The report noted that this is not the first time Taiwan’s convenience stores have opened special theme stores.

Previously, a Snoopy-themed store opened in Taipei, attracting much attention. The store, filled with Snoopy characters, sells Snoopy merchandise.

#Taiwan #store #Pokemon