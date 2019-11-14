Taiwan police arrest man over Hong Kong watch robbery

PHOTO: 123rf
Lawrence Chung
South China Morning Post

Taiwanese police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery in Hong Kong in which the suspect made off with two expensive watches.

The robbery happened in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of Hong Kong's premier shopping districts, on October 6, when a man is alleged to have threatened a worker at a watch shop with an air pistol.

The suspect is said to have run off with two watches worth a total of HK$990,000 (S$172,300) before catching a flight later that day.

A 30-year-old man, identified by his surname Lin, was arrested on Monday night in central Taiwan, officers from the criminal investigation task force based in the central city of Taichung, said on Wednesday.

An officer said the suspect had been arrested at a student dormitory in the city, and officers had also found the equivalent of US$380,000 (S$517,800) in Taiwanese dollars and items linked to a series of unrelated raids.

The man is suspected of being a "habitual robber" who is linked to a series of robberies across Southeast Asia and police have asked the local prosecutors' office to detain him in custody.

Taiwanese police have informed their Hong Kong counterparts through the Criminal Investigation Bureau and asked them to exchange information and intelligence about the case.

Police said they had matched the models and serial numbers of the stolen watches with two that had been sold to a pawnshop in Taichung and "found them matching".

A law enforcement source in Hong Kong said that the name and age of the suspect arrested in Taiwan matched that of the suspect Hong Kong police were seeking in connection with the Tsim Sha Tsui robbery.

A Hong Kong police spokesman said the force did not comment on individual cases.

He said the case was now being handled by the Security Bureau and Department of Justice. "It will be their decisions whether evidence will be passed to Taiwanese authorities," the Hong Kong source said.

Taiwanese law allows suspects in robberies committed in Hong Kong and Macau to be tried in the island's courts and, if found guilty, can face up to three years in jail.

However, there is no extradition law or judicial co-operation agreement between Hong Kong and Macau - a potential loophole that has proved highly contentious.

Murder suspect Chan Tong-kai’s case highlighted a potential loophole – but the accused in the current case could face trial in Taiwan. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

A Hong Kong man was suspected of killing his pregnant girlfriend Poon Hiu-wing during a holiday in Taiwan in February last year.

The suspect, Chan Tong-kai, returned to Hong Kong soon after the murder, and was subsequently jailed for a related money-laundering offence.

Although Chan indicated he would be willing to surrender to the Taiwanese authorities after his release from jail, the two sides have been unable to agree on how to do this.

His case led to the introduction of the now-withdrawn extradition bill, which would also have allowed for the transfer of suspects to mainland China and triggered the ongoing anti-government protests.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post

More about
Hong Kong Taiwan Robbery

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES