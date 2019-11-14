Taiwan police arrest man over Hong Kong watch robbery

Taiwanese police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery in Hong Kong in which the suspect made off with two expensive watches.

The robbery happened in Tsim Sha Tsui, one of Hong Kong's premier shopping districts, on October 6, when a man is alleged to have threatened a worker at a watch shop with an air pistol.

The suspect is said to have run off with two watches worth a total of HK$990,000 (S$172,300) before catching a flight later that day.

A 30-year-old man, identified by his surname Lin, was arrested on Monday night in central Taiwan, officers from the criminal investigation task force based in the central city of Taichung, said on Wednesday.

An officer said the suspect had been arrested at a student dormitory in the city, and officers had also found the equivalent of US$380,000 (S$517,800) in Taiwanese dollars and items linked to a series of unrelated raids.

The man is suspected of being a "habitual robber" who is linked to a series of robberies across Southeast Asia and police have asked the local prosecutors' office to detain him in custody.