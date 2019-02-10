Taiwan undergrad gets 'sausage lips' after being elbowed in basketball game

The lips of an undergraduate got so swollen that it resembled a sausage after he was elbowed while playing basketball.

The 20-year-old student in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, said he felt pain when it happened but he did not take a break and continued playing.

When he woke up the next day, he was shocked to see that his lips had swollen to five times the normal size.

He quickly put on a face mask and went to see a doctor.

The doctor did a minor operation and his lips returned to normal after a week.

The student was apparently accompanied by his friends who laughed all the way to the hospital.