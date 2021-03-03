Taiwan YouTubers' 'Astronaut vitamins' under scrutiny

TAIPEI — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday (March 2) that the initial investigation shows that the alleged “Astronaut vitamins” developed by renowned two Taiwan YouTubers have not breached any regulations so far.

The FDA will ask the Department of Health, however, to further investigate the controversial product developed by Li Ke Tai Tai and her husband John.

The product is available for preorder through the crowdfunding platform “zec zec”.

Since the product announcement was posted on the fundraising platform on Wednesday (Feb 24), the product has gathered NT$32 million (S$1.5 million). A jar of 60 capsules is priced at NT$2,000 (S$95).

The Taiwanese YouTuber claims that the product can increase physical strength, improve work efficiency, improve mental health, help you fall asleep quickly, and improve brainpower in just 30 days.

Huang Jian-long, head of the technology section of the FDA, said that the fundraising website claims that the product is a “health food,” not a “functional food” that requires certification.

After an initial investigation into the video and advertising content placed on the fundraising website, Huang said that the alleged benefits of the vitamins advertised on the website are similar to other products.