Taiwanese cat's 'beer wardrobe' elicits funny response from neighbour

Living in Taiwan usually means living in close quarters where, more often than not, you can clearly hear what TV channel your neighbor is watching.

Such close proximity can sometimes be a problem as social media user Riley Tsang recently discovered.

Posting three pictures of his adorable pet cat to Twitter, Tsang unveiled that his “auntie neighbour” would sometimes scare him by suddenly screaming “meow meow” into his house to catch his cat’s attention.

Tsang's cat is super popular in the neighborhood.

PHOTO: Twitter/pockypickpocket

However, Tsang didn't seem to care much about the unilateral and peculiar interaction between neighbours and cats. Instead, he added: "Yes, it is wearing a Taiwanese beer gold medal sweater."

Tsang doesn’t seem too fazed by this odd, however, one-sided interaction between the neighbour and his cat which often wears a “Gold Medal Taiwan Beer” sweater.

Cat-lovers soon gathered under the post and a social media user suggested that the owner should “meow randomly in response” to the neighbour, just to see what she would do.

Others paid more attention to the cat’s wardrobe and replied, “How can I buy that sweater?” though it was unclear if the commentator was asking for herself or for her pet.