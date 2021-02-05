Taiwanese doctor could be dismissed for visiting quarantined girlfriend

TAIPEI — A Taiwanese doctor may be fired after it was revealed he visited his girlfriend numerous times during her quarantine period, reported local media.

According to various reports, the Taichung woman in her twenties returned to Taiwan from China on Jan 26. She reportedly invited her boyfriend to sleep over the very next day.

As her actions violated the quarantine prevention measures, the Taichung City's health department reportedly issued her a NT$200,000 (S$10,000) fine.

It was later revealed that the boyfriend is a doctor,

Local Chinese-language media reported the boyfriend had visited the woman twice since the beginning of the her quarantine period and slept over.

The hospital where he works is reportedly evaluating the case. The doctor has been suspended and is required to monitor his health until Feb 5.

The health department stated that the woman claimed the doctor as her fiance and said he merely entered her home to help with cleaning.

As of press time, the doctor has tested negative for Covid-19. He will be tested again before resuming work, the bureau said.

Taichung mayor Lu Shiow-yen strongly condemned the incident on Wednesday (Feb 3) criticising the woman’s disregard for the one person per residence quarantine policy and endangering other citizens’ lives.

