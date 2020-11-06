Taiwanese influencer refuses to apologise after trashing B&B

Social media users have lashed out at social media influencer Wen-yao in recent days after she posted a video of her partying with friends and trashing a bed and breakfast (B&B) on Green Island.

The video has since been posted on various social media channels with the owner of the bed and breakfast criticising the group’s alleged disrespect to his business.

The post which, was published on Thursday by the owner of the bed and breakfast, claimed that he had welcomed the influencer and her team only to have her trash it.

The owner added that the influencer also took to the internet to bash the business and removed private property from the building.

The owner also lamented witnessing the years of hard work that went into building the business being destroyed by the group.

As soon as the news reached Wen-yao, she immediately posted a reply, claiming that anyone would have been “high” after drinking and added that the group had cleaned up afterward.

She also asserted that the owner had re-entered the house while they were out, and took pictures of the place without notifying them.

Wen-yao concluded that she would not be apologising in response to the accusations and added that she saw nothing wrong with having a little fun while out with friends.

However, after both parties vented their frustrations on the internet, most were inclined to side with the bed and breakfast, commenting, “Why were there cigarette butts in the rooms if you promised the business you wouldn’t smoke?”, “How can you have an excuse for destroying a private property?” and “Don’t backtrack and apologise later when you realise your reputation is at stake.”