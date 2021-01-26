Taiwanese man fined $47k for breaking quarantine rules 7 times

TAIPEI - A Taiwanese businessman who recently returned to Taichung will be fined NT$1 million (S$47,000) for slipping out of his home seven times during his quarantine period, the Health Bureau of the Taichung City Government said on Monday (25 Jan).

According to the Health Bureau, the man will be asked to quarantine in a government-run centre and will not be eligible for receiving the NT$1,000 per day benefit for his quarantine period.

In addition, he will need to pay an additional NT$3,000 per day to stay in the government quarantine facility.

Taichung mayor Lu Shiow-yen condemned the man’s actions, criticising his disregard for his family's and neighbours’ health.

As he violated the quarantine numerous times, the Health Bureau announced that he will be fined NT$1 million.

Meanwhile, as the Covid-19 outbreak continues to worsen, all hospitals in Taichung now prohibit visitors for fear of further spread, the Health Bureau said.

Those who wish to visit patients in the intensive care units or hospice wards will need the consent of the attending physician, and only one visitor is allowed per patient, the Health Bureau added.

