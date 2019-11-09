Taiwanese man missing after visiting Hong Kong 'being investigated by mainland'

Mainland Chinese authorities have said they are investigating a Taiwanese man who went missing after entering Hong Kong and reportedly crossing the border into Shenzhen last month.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesman for the mainland Taiwan Affairs Office, confirmed at a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday that Lee Meng-chu was being investigated for "activities that endanger state security", without disclosing further details.

In Taipei, the government of President Tsai Ing-wen expressed grave concern over the detention of Lee and called on the mainland authorities to provide a full account in addition to allowing Lee's family to visit him on the mainland.

"We are deeply concerned about the detention of our national Lee Meng-chu in China and have asked the Mainland Affairs Council and relevant agencies to negotiate in full force with the Chinese side about the issue," the Presidential Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Mainland Affairs Council, the island's top cross-strait policy planner, said the mainland authorities must "provide detailed information about where he was detained and why he was restricted of his personal freedom in line with the agreement on cross-strait joint efforts to fight crimes".

"It must also officially inform the relatives of [Lee] and swiftly make arrangements for his relatives to visit him on the mainland in the presence of lawyers to uphold his judicial rights," said Chiu Chui-cheng, the vice chairman of the council.

He said the council would remain in contact with Lee's family to offer all necessary aid.

Taiwan's Straits Exchange Foundation, which deals with the mainland, said it had sent three requests to its mainland counterpart, the Association of Relations Across the Taiwan Strait, for help in locating Lee since he was reported missing on August 20.

Lee was feared to have been detained after friends and family said they were unable to reach the volunteer activity organiser from southern Taiwan following his entry to Hong Kong on August 18.

Shenzhen police had previously told Lee's family members that they did not have a record of him entering Shenzhen despite claims by Lee's friends that he had dined with them in the city, which borders Hong Kong.

Earlier Taiwanese media reports had said that Lee was in Shenzhen on August 19, and that he may have been detained by mainland authorities when returning to Hong Kong on August 20, when his friends last heard from him.