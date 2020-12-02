Taiwanese man sends boss photo of corpse to apply for leave

A man in Taiwan sent his employer a photo of his relative's corpse instead of the usual death certificate as proof to apply for compassionate leave, reported China Press.

The chilling photo of a corpse at a wake was sent to the man's supervisor via what appeared to be the popular messaging app Line.

"For my compassionate leave, I can only send you a photo right now.

"I don't have any documents with me at this moment! I'm sorry," he wrote in the message.

A screencap of the conversation was shared on Facebook with the caption "this is the most speechless moment that I have ever experienced".

The post garnered mixed responses from netizens, with many expressing shock at the man's action.

"Perhaps they've not printed the obituary, and this was the only way they could prove they're attending a funeral, " one wrote.

It was also reported that the employee had been on leave since Jan 17 but had requested to have it extended until Feb 17 as he had to attend the funeral, which had prompted his employer to ask for evidence.