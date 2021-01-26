Taiwanese shocked by 'xiao long bao taiyaki' in Japan

TAIPEI - Taiwanese snacks such as pearl milk tea have taken Japan by storm in recent years. The Japanese have even created new dishes with boba – tapioca balls or pearls – including rice cooked in soup with boba and mapo tofu with boba.

A photo of Japanese fish-shaped cakes known as taiyaki shared on Facebook on Tuesday showed two xiao long baos (steamed pork dumplings) filled in each taiyaki, leaving many social media users dumbfounded.

A Facebook page shared an advertisement of Japan Sega Taiyaki’s newly released flavour “Xiao long bao Taiyaki,” drawing much attention in Taiwan.

The post wrote: “Can I ask the Japanese not to do that?”

Many left baffled by the creative cuisine responded to the post, asking, "Why don’t they just use the meat filling?"

One wrote: “Stop it. I lost my appetite.” On the other hand, some said the Taiwanese have also made some creative dishes that are unacceptable for foreigners, such as ramen pizza and avocado in sushi.

According to the official Twitter account of SEGA Taiyaki, it's Ikebukuro store has already started to sell the dumpling taiyaki, and the Akihabara store will soon launch this new flavour.

Each taiyaki contains two xiao long baos and is priced at 250 yen (S$3).