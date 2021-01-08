Taiwan's Shilin Night Market visitors down by 80% due to pandemic

TAIPEI — Shilin Night Market has been hard hit by the pandemic with the number of tourists cut by up to 80 per cent, Su Wen-shan, the night market’s committee chairman, said on Thursday (Jan 7).

Su remarked that the number of visitors at one of the largest night markets in Taipei once topped 100,000 people per night.

Now, there are only 10,000 to 20,000 tourists per night, he lamented. The vacant shops are everywhere in the shopping district and underground food court, Su stressed.

Also, the soaring price of bags of fruits has resulted in a huge decrease in the number of visitors, he continued. Years ago, a pack of freshly cut fruit, a must-try food at the market, cost NT$30 (S$1.42) to NT$50 (S$2.37) per bag.

With the dramatic increase in tourists in 2014 and 2015, the price of fruits sold in the Shilin night market even jumped to NT$200-300 a bag.

“The vision of the closed fruit stalls hit the Shilin Night Market really hard, leaving a terrible impression of it,” Su explained. He added that due to the decrease in international tourists, the shops that sell pricey food couldn’t survive during these difficult times.

ALSO READ: Miss going to Taiwan? Singaporeans may only be able to visit in 2024