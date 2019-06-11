Taxing times as Asia gets tough on sugar

Customers line up for ice cream at a shopping mall in Tianjin. Rising demand in Asia for sweet foods and drinks is contributing to increased health risks.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
prime sarmiento
China Daily/Asia News Network

Asian consumers with a sweet tooth are having to swallow the bitter pill of higher taxes as governments combat the rising prevalence of obesity with levies on sugar and restrictions on the marketing of products with a high sugar content.

Health experts said measures such as taxing sugar and banning advertisements for drinks with a high sugar content can curb demand, promote healthy lifestyles and push manufacturers to offer healthier options.

Vietnam is considering a sugar tax, while Malaysia became the latest Asian country to enforce one on July 1, with a 40 sen (S$0.17) levy on each liter of drinks with more than 5 grams of sugar or sugar-based sweetener.

India, Thailand, Brunei and the Philippines have already imposed sugar taxes, while on Oct 10, Singapore banned ads for drinks with a highsugar content, the first country to implement such a policy.

Jacqueline Lo Ying-Ru, head of mission and the World Health Organisation's representative to Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore, said these targeted interventions are necessary, if only to promote a healthier lifestyle at an early age.

"It's very important to protect children from unhealthy eating," Lo said, adding that those who were raised eating unhealthy meals are likely to maintain this habit in adulthood.

"A child's body mass index goes up significantly when he or she has sugary drinks, and it goes down when consumption of these drinks stops," Lo said, citing the direct link between obesity and non-communicable ailments such as diabetes and heart disease.

According to the Asian Development Bank Institute, or ADBI, Asia-Pacific countries have high incidences of people being overweight or obese, with two out of every five adults, or 1 billion people overall, falling into these two categories.

More alarming is the rapidly growing number of obese children.

In China, for instance, a report in 2017 by Peking University's School of Public Health showed that in 2014, just over 28 per cent of males and females age 7 to 18 were overweight, while nearly 16.5 per cent were obese by standards adopted by the UN.

More about
asia Nutrition and diet Food and Drinks

TRENDING

12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Man accused of rape in &#039;threesome&#039; plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Man accused of rape in 'threesome' plan was worried his hairy legs would give game away
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy&#039;s penis in botched surgery
Doctor removes 3-year-old boy's penis in botched surgery
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths&#039; grass patches can be an offence
E-scooters banned from footpaths: Over 100 PMD riders get warnings; riding on paths' grass patches can be an offence
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Qatar Airways chief accuses Jewel Changi Airport of copycat design: 5 other times he made controversial comments
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Netizens take pity on woman spotted pushing Personal Mobility Aid along footpath
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Singaporean among 3 missing while diving in Indonesia
Singaporean among 3 missing while diving in Indonesia
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
Don&#039;t know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Don't know how to answer a question during a job interview? Do this
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy
Singaporean dad shares heartfelt comic on migrant workers to teach son empathy

Home Works

7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Live pigs slammed into walls for crash tests

SERVICES