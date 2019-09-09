Teacher injured by knife-wielding man at human chain protest at Hong Kong school

A knife-wielding man injured a female teacher outside a Kowloon secondary school on Monday morning as students' class boycotts and human-chain protests entered their second week.

Thousands of pupils formed human chains outside schools as they continued to push the government to meet their five demands despite last week's pledge to withdraw the extradition bill.

Numbers taking part in class boycotts were low last week due to some schools not letting students join strikes or requiring permission from parents. On Monday most students opted to form human chains before class started at about 8am, rather than join the boycotts.

At the human chain outside Cognitio College in Kowloon, a man injured a teacher who was trying to protect students, according to a representative of the school.

A video circulating online showed an agitated, shirtless man in blue shorts, waving a box-cutter at people dressed in black, with some onlookers trying to calm him.

Secondary school students form a human chain on Bonham Road. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

A police spokesman said they got a call at about 9am about the attack. The force said the teacher, 33, suffered hand injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The man had left before officers arrived. Police were searching for a thin, middle-aged man about 1.6m tall, the spokesman added.

The school representative said no students were hurt in the attack.

At PLK Vicwood KT Chong Sixth Form College, Tai Kok Tsui, a human chain was disrupted when an alumnus was injured by a falling object, according to a school representative. It was unclear where the object came from.

Students from more than 120 schools across the city took part in the collective action, with hundreds linking hands in districts such as Kwai Tsing, Yau Tsim Mong and Tsz Wan Shan.