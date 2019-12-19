Teacher in Vietnam dedicates life to bringing up orphans

LAM DONG, Vietnam - Despite her advancing years, Võ Thị Ngọc Thanh is still dedicated to bringing up orphans and poor children, taking care of their daily meals and also their schooling.

Thanh, 62, lives in a small alley on Nguyễn Bá Ngọc Road, Liên Nghĩa Town, Đức Trọng District in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng. She was born and grew up in the province's Đà Lạt City and was a teacher in several poor and remote communes in the province.

In 2000, after 22 years of working as a teacher, tragedy struck as her husband passed away in a traffic accident, Thanh told Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper.

After her tragic loss, she returned to Đà Lạt and soon after, her work with orphans and poor children started.

On a very cold night in 2006, Thanh heard a newborn's cry near her house.

When she opened the door, she found a newborn girl with her umbilical cord still attached lying in a box at the door.

The girl needed special care at hospital for two months and Thanh looked everywhere, but couldn't find any of her family, so she decided to bring up the girl.

Now the girl is an eighth grader and calls Thanh her grandmother and Thanh's son her father.

Thanh moved to Liên Nghĩa Town in 2009 and opened an art gallery.