Teacher in Vietnam dedicates life to bringing up orphans

Thanh takes care of all the children's meals.
PHOTO: Vietnam News/Asia News Network
Vietnam News/Asia News Network

LAM DONG, Vietnam - Despite her advancing years, Võ Thị Ngọc Thanh is still dedicated to bringing up orphans and poor children, taking care of their daily meals and also their schooling.

Thanh, 62, lives in a small alley on Nguyễn Bá Ngọc Road, Liên Nghĩa Town, Đức Trọng District in the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng. She was born and grew up in the province's Đà Lạt City and was a teacher in several poor and remote communes in the province.

In 2000, after 22 years of working as a teacher, tragedy struck as her husband passed away in a traffic accident, Thanh told Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper.

After her tragic loss, she returned to Đà Lạt and soon after, her work with orphans and poor children started.

On a very cold night in 2006, Thanh heard a newborn's cry near her house.

When she opened the door, she found a newborn girl with her umbilical cord still attached lying in a box at the door.

The girl needed special care at hospital for two months and Thanh looked everywhere, but couldn't find any of her family, so she decided to bring up the girl.

Now the girl is an eighth grader and calls Thanh her grandmother and Thanh's son her father.

Thanh moved to Liên Nghĩa Town in 2009 and opened an art gallery.

She earns her living by drawing pictures and writing stories for newspapers, before fate struck again.

On a rainy afternoon in March 2010, when she was drawing pictures in her gallery, two soaked girls and a boy sought shelter in her gallery.

Speaking to them, Thanh found out the children were aged between seven and 12.

They did not know who their parents were, they were illiterate and earned their living by selling lottery tickets.

They did not dare return to their boarding house because they would be beaten by their employers for not selling enough tickets that day.

Feeling pity for the children, Thanh decided to take them in, and soon, more poor children came to her house as her reputation spread.

So far as many as 31 children have been brought up by Thanh. At present, nine of them are living with her, with the youngest just four years old and the oldest 12.

To bring up the children, Thanh must work very hard and look for donations wherever she can find them.

Despite every obstacle, Thanh feels happy because all of the children are obedient, study well and help her with the housework.

"I'm older and older, I do not know how much longer I can live. But if more orphans come, I will feel happy to receive them into my house and take care of them, " said Thanh.

Thanh Niên, Nguyễn Anh Đức, deputy chairman of the Liên Nghĩa Town People's Committee, praised Thanh for her kind heart.

Many children have grown up and gotten good jobs thanks to Thanh, he said, adding that local authorities had created good condition for Thanh to maintain her work.

Đức hope that more sponsors would support Thanh so that more orphans and poor children could be helped. 

More about
VIETNAM Teachers

TRENDING

Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness &amp; Amore Fitness - worth it?
Gym memberships at Fitness First, True Fitness, Virgin Active, Pure Fitness & Amore Fitness - worth it?
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
Fake handyman steals cash register and equipment worth $10,000 in Sembawang
&#039;Young punk&#039; brazenly vapes on public bus
'Young punk' brazenly vapes on public bus
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
Should I use a credit card or multi-currency card for overseas spending?
$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia
$448,600 worth of fake shoes seized in Malaysia
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Hong Kong body-in-cement killers get 17 years each for manslaughter of Cheung Man-li
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Woman films herself assaulting stroke-stricken husband in Indonesia
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
Folks are starting to tinker with the viral KFC rice cooker recipe from Japan
What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don&#039;t want to
10 reasons why you should change your job, even if you don't want to
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
Sugar dating billboard ads in Kuala Lumpur anger Malaysians
I don&#039;t want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
I don't want no scrubs: Indonesian sisters punished for bathing-on-wheels stunt
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints

SERVICES