Tear gas fired as Hong Kong protesters, police clash over earlier mystery smell

Clashes between anti-government protesters and police in Hong Kong broke out on Monday evening in Tuen Mun over a mysterious smell that led to accusations the force was testing chemicals at a facility, with the chaos ending in tear gas fired as vandals again targeted shops.

Protesters had gathered outside Tai Hing Operational Base on Tsun Wen Road from 8.30pm, shining laser beams at a dozen officers on duty.

Demonstrators also placed rubbish bins, signs and other items on roads to block traffic.

At the gathering's peak, hundreds of people were at the scene, shouting abuse at police.

The assembly centred on an odd smell that residents claimed came from the police base earlier in the afternoon.

Some alleged that the pungent fumes, which they said smelled like tear gas, could mean police were testing chemicals at the facility.

The force denied the accusations in the evening. A spokesman said both police and fire services could not confirm the source of the smell.

The fire service said it received 18 calls about the smell, between 3.30pm and 4.30pm.