Tear gas, petrol bombs and vandalism as chaos returns to Yuen Long

Chaos returned to the streets of a northern Hong Kong district on Monday night, as riot police deployed tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters who barricaded roads during a rally to mark the three-month anniversary of the Yuen Long attack.

Protesters, mainly masked and wearing black, occupied a section of Castle Peak Road - a main thoroughfare in the Yuen Long district - and set up makeshift barricades to block traffic at about 8pm.

Riot police soon moved in, confronted by protesters who shone laser pens and hurled abuse at them.

Radical protesters also vandalised bank facilities on Tai Tong Road.

Officers repeatedly warned the crowd that force could be used to disperse them as they were taking part in an unlawful assembly. But protesters remained defiant, and at about 9.30pm police fired the first round of tear gas.

That led to a game of a cat and mouse, with protesters splintering off as police advanced and regrouping after officers moved away.

Protesters reportedly threw petrol bombs at the Shap Pat Heung rural committee building on Yau Tin East Road. A No 1 alarm occurred at the committee's address at around 10.30pm, according to the fire service. At about 11.45pm, riot police fired tear gas as a protester threw a suspected petrol bomb on the ground near Hong Lok Road Light Rail stop.

A cardboard box with wires and a device on the top was left on Light Rail tracks, but police said they had no information on any reports of suspected bombs in Yuen Long by midnight.

Dozens of riot police remained on the streets into the early hours of Tuesday for a dispersal operation. Several people were detained over the course of the evening, including a man who was bleeding from the head.

The protest movement is still demanding justice over the events of July 21, when a white-clad mob armed with sticks and metal rods stormed the MTR station, indiscriminately assaulting protesters returning from a mass rally along with other commuters and bystanders. By the time police arrived, the men, some of whom were suspected triad members, had fled.

Some 45 people were injured in the attack.