Teen biker dies after allegedly being pushed into canal in Thailand

The dead body of a 16-year-old boy was found in an irrigation canal next to an ice factory in Nok Ork subdistrict of Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Pak Thong Chai Police Station were alerted to the case at 2.45pm on Thursday.

Officials fished out the body of the teenager later identified as Worawut Jibkrathok, a local of Choke Chai district.

PHOTO: Hook31 Pak Thong Chai

The deceased had multiple injuries all over the body. The body was sent to Pak Thong Chai hospital for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police interviewed the deceased’s friend, who is also 16 years old and asked to remain anonymous. The teen told police that he and Worawut were returning home on Nov 3 on a motorcycle ridden by the deceased after their night out in Pak Thong Chai district.

Suddenly a group of men riding motorcycles chased them down and pushed their bike into the irrigation canal.

“After I fell in the canal I swam to the other bank and asked for help from local villagers who sent me to a hospital, while the plight of Worawut was unknown at the moment,” he said. “I called the police and rescue staff to help find him the next day.”

Police are interviewing witnesses to identify the suspects.