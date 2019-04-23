Teenage girl in Thailand allegedly forced by father into sex with a 65-year-old in return for marijuana

BANGKOK - Two sisters aged 13 and 14 have been rescued from their home in Bangkok's Huai Kwang district after an advocate for underprivileged children's rights and welfare shared a story on social media that the 13-year-old was allegedly being forced by her father to have sex with a 65-year-old man in exchange for marijuana.

Royal Thai Police's Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) commander Pol Maj General Worawat Watnakhonbuncha on Sunday instructed his deputy Pol Colonel Phumin Pumphanmuang to lead officials in investigating the allegation made by Baannokkamin Foundation director Surachai Sukkeawonn.

The police visited the house in a densely packed community in Bang Kapi sub-district where the sisters were staying with their 62-year-old father and removed them, placing them under the temporary care of the Social Development and Human Security Ministry pending investigation.

The girls would also undergo a physical examination at the Police General Hospital over suspicion of sexual abuse while police would interview community leaders and neighbours and check out their evidence, he added. A source at the ATPD said that police had already identified the suspect as a 65-year-old man who lives in the same community.

Police are now gathering evidence to apply for an arrest warrant for the man, the source said.

