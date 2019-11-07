Teenager drowns while crossing river in West Java

Search and Rescue personnel in Bekasi look for a 14-year-old boy who was reportedly carried away by the current of the Bekasi River.

After being carried away by the current of the Bekasi River in Bekasi regency, West Java, on Tuesday, a 14-year-old was found dead in Pangkalan village, Babelan, on Wednesday.

"The body was recovered at 2pm and was immediately taken to his house," Babelan Police spokesperson Chief Brig. Anwar Fadilah said as quoted by kompas.com.

Anwar went on to explain that on Tuesday at 11.30am, the boy, identified as JI, and his friends were swimming in the river.

Two hours later, JI told his friends that he wanted to reach a pile of stones on the other side of the river.