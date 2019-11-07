Teenager drowns while crossing river in West Java

After being carried away by the current of the Bekasi River in Bekasi regency, West Java, on Tuesday, a 14-year-old was found dead in Pangkalan village, Babelan, on Wednesday.
"The body was recovered at 2pm and was immediately taken to his house," Babelan Police spokesperson Chief Brig. Anwar Fadilah said as quoted by kompas.com.
Anwar went on to explain that on Tuesday at 11.30am, the boy, identified as JI, and his friends were swimming in the river.
Two hours later, JI told his friends that he wanted to reach a pile of stones on the other side of the river.
"At 1.30pm, the victim wanted to climb the pile of stones. His friends had warned him but he insisted. He swam across the river and got carried away by the river current," he added. His friends tried to help him but to no avail. They then shouted until a man came and jumped into the river to try to save JI. By that time, JI was nowhere to be found. The search was then continued by the local search and rescue team and Bekasi fire and rescue officers until 10 p.m. "His body was found in the same river but in Pangkalan village," Anwar said.
