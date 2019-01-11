Temperatures drop sharply in north Thailand, Bangkok sees cool and windy weather

Thailand Meteorological Department forecast on Thursday (October 31) that strong high pressure covering the North and the Northeast will cause cool to cold weather, decreasing temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius and strong wind, while the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East have decreasing temperatures by 1-3 degree Celsius with strong winds.

The department also reported that at 4.00 am of October 31, the Category 4 severs tropical storm "MATMO" was downgraded to category 3 and made landfall over Vietnam.

It was forecast to weaken and cover Cambodia today (31 October). It will affect the lower Northeast, the East, the lower Central, and the upper South with torrential rainfall in some areas.

People in the lower Northeast and the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoff, and stay tuned for the weather update.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region: Cool to cold weather, temperature lows of 15-21 degrees and highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 8-12 degrees on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool to cold weather with thunder showers and partly heavy rain in 40 per cent of the area, temperatures lows 14-18 degrees and highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-11 degrees on hilltops.

Central region: Cool weather; lows 22-23 degrees, highs 32-33 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region: Cool weather with thunder showers and partly heavy rain in 30 per cent of the area; lows 21-23 degrees, highs 31-34 degree Celsius; wave height 2 metre.

Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thunder showers and partly heavy rains in 40 per cent of the area; lows of 23-24 degrees, high 31-33 degrees Celsius; wave height 2 metres, increasing to 3 metres during storms.

Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thunder showers and partly heavy rains in 40 per cent of the area; lows 22-25 degrees, highs 31-34 degree Celsius; wave height 1-2 metre2, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding area: Windy and cool weather, lows 23-25 degrees, highs 32-35 degrees Celsius.