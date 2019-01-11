Temperatures drop sharply in north Thailand, Bangkok sees cool and windy weather

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Thailand Meteorological Department forecast on Thursday (October 31) that strong high pressure covering the North and the Northeast will cause cool to cold weather, decreasing temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius and strong wind, while the Central including Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East have decreasing temperatures by 1-3 degree Celsius with strong winds.

The department also reported that at 4.00 am of October 31, the Category 4 severs tropical storm "MATMO" was downgraded to category 3 and made landfall over Vietnam.

It was forecast to weaken and cover Cambodia today (31 October). It will affect the lower Northeast, the East, the lower Central, and the upper South with torrential rainfall in some areas.

People in the lower Northeast and the South should beware of the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and water runoff, and stay tuned for the weather update.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

Northern region: Cool to cold weather, temperature lows of 15-21 degrees and highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 8-12 degrees on hilltops.

Northeastern region: Cool to cold weather with thunder showers and partly heavy rain in 40 per cent of the area, temperatures lows 14-18 degrees and highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-11 degrees on hilltops.

Central region: Cool weather; lows 22-23 degrees, highs 32-33 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region: Cool weather with thunder showers and partly heavy rain in 30 per cent of the area; lows 21-23 degrees, highs 31-34 degree Celsius; wave height 2 metre.

Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thunder showers and partly heavy rains in 40 per cent of the area; lows of 23-24 degrees, high 31-33 degrees Celsius; wave height 2 metres, increasing to 3 metres during storms.

Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thunder showers and partly heavy rains in 40 per cent of the area; lows 22-25 degrees, highs 31-34 degree Celsius; wave height 1-2 metre2, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding area: Windy and cool weather, lows 23-25 degrees, highs 32-35 degrees Celsius.

More about
Thailand weather

TRENDING

Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife&#039;s new white blouse in the wash
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife's new white blouse in the wash
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I haven&#039;t been near my kids for months and I&#039;m a better mother for it
I haven't been near my kids for months and I'm a better mother for it
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival & other fun activities
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women

SERVICES