Tens of cobras terrorise toilets in West Jakarta

JAKARTA - The terror of creeping cobras continues in the capital as residents of Kembangan district in West Jakarta made the terrifying discovery of tens of the venomous snakes appearing from inside their toilets on Sunday (Dec 15) afternoon.

West Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency operational head Eko Sumarno said the cobras - measuring an average of 20cm - were from a nearby warehouse that used to be a pond.

"There were 18 cobras. They were from what previously was a pond and they crept inside the residents' bathrooms through the drainage system, " he said as quoted by Antara on Sunday.

It took a group of four firemen around 30 minutes to finally catch all the snakes. The cobras were then taken to the Kembangan Fire and Rescue Agency headquarters.

"We plan to hand over the cobras to the Indonesia Sioux Snake Foundation in Serpong, Tangerang, " Eko added.

The homeowner, Hera, said the cobras were first found by her husband when he was about to use the bathroom.

She said the drainage pipes in her house were connected to those in the warehouse belonging to her father.

She went on to say that workers in her father's warehouse had previously encountered snakes, too.