Tens of cobras terrorise toilets in West Jakarta

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

JAKARTA - The terror of creeping cobras continues in the capital as residents of Kembangan district in West Jakarta made the terrifying discovery of tens of the venomous snakes appearing from inside their toilets on Sunday (Dec 15) afternoon.

West Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency operational head Eko Sumarno said the cobras - measuring an average of 20cm - were from a nearby warehouse that used to be a pond.

"There were 18 cobras. They were from what previously was a pond and they crept inside the residents' bathrooms through the drainage system, " he said as quoted by Antara on Sunday.

It took a group of four firemen around 30 minutes to finally catch all the snakes. The cobras were then taken to the Kembangan Fire and Rescue Agency headquarters.

"We plan to hand over the cobras to the Indonesia Sioux Snake Foundation in Serpong, Tangerang, " Eko added.

The homeowner, Hera, said the cobras were first found by her husband when he was about to use the bathroom.

She said the drainage pipes in her house were connected to those in the warehouse belonging to her father.

She went on to say that workers in her father's warehouse had previously encountered snakes, too.

The warehouse is located near an empty plot of land and a cemetery where bamboo trees grow and they suspected that the snakes breed there.

The cemetery has just been renovated, Hera said, prompting speculation from the residents that the snakes were trying to find a new place to stay.

"Not long ago, my neighbours found a large snake, also in their toilet. They saw the snake's head appear from the toilet," she said, adding that she also once saw a hatchling snake creep into her bedroom.

Over the past few weeks, discoveries of creeping cobras were also reported in Ciracas, East Jakarta and in Bogor regency, West Java.

In Bogor last week 30 cobras measuring around 30cm were caught after causing a scare among people living in the Royal Citayem housing complex in Bojong Gede district.

The venomous snakes were reportedly found in a garden located in the back of the housing complex.

Reptile observer Arbi Krisna said the appearance of cobras was unsurprising as most snake eggs hatched at this time of year.

"November until January is when snake eggs hatch. The eggs are laid about one or two months beforehand, " he said recently as reported by kompas.com.

He suggested people clean their living areas, particularly moist, dark and quiet places, which are the preferred spots for cobras to lay their eggs. 

More about
INDONESIA wildlife

TRENDING

Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
Jail, fine for woman who assaulted own father, 81, when he tried to stop her from attacking maid
Jail, fine for woman who assaulted own father, 81, when he tried to stop her from attacking maid
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens today: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE
Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE
Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation
Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
Altantuya murder: &#039;Shoot to kill&#039; was Najib&#039;s orders, says former police commander
Altantuya murder: 'Shoot to kill' was Najib's orders, says former police commander
More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes
HDB to launch up to 3,000 more BTO flats in 2020
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities & other deals this week
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order

Home Works

Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

SERVICES