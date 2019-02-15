TEPCO makes 1st contact with nuclear debris inside Fukushima plant

Removing the melted fuel is considered the most difficult part of the massive clean-up operation and is not expected to begin until 2021.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. said Wednesday that it has for the first time made contact with deposits believed to be nuclear fuel debris - a mixture of melted nuclear fuel and parts of the reactor - inside the containment vessel of the No. 2 reactor at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The company handled some of the debris using a remotely operated device with tong-like grips at the end measuring about 3 centimetres long by 1.5 centimetres wide.

According to TEPCO, the device was attached to one end of an extendable pipe and guided through another pipe into the containment vessel, before being lowered to the bottom using a retractable cable. The device made contact with deposits in six places and, using the grips, was able to grab, lift and move parts of the pebble-like deposits in five places. In one location, the deposit had solidified and could not be moved.

The company also released photos taken by a camera attached to the device.

Photo: The Japan News/Asia News Network

TEPCO is conducting the investigation in preparation for removing debris from the nuclear plant in 2021. It aims to determine characteristics such as the hardness and brittleness of the deposits, which were found at the bottom of the containment vessel in January last year.

The government and TEPCO plan to decide within fiscal 2019 which of the three reactors that experienced meltdowns to remove debris from first. In addition to the full-scale removal of debris, they also plan to collect a small amount of debris from the No. 2 reactor in late fiscal 2019.

READ ALSO: Robot probes radioactive fuel at Japan's quake-hit Fukushima plant