Terrorist group attacks Central Sulawesi village, killing police officer

Personnel of the Tinombala operation walk on a road covered by thick mud in Napu Valley in Poso, Central Sulawesi on April 26, 2016.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Ruslan Sangadji
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

A member of the National Police's Mobile Brigade (Brimob), First Pvt. Saiful, died on Friday in a suspected terrorist attack after Friday mass prayer at a mosque in Salubanga village in Parigi Moutong, Central Sulawesi.

A group of civilians, identified as members of the East Indonesia Mujahidin (MIT), attacked members of the police and civilians who were just completing the prayer around midday.

Aside from firing off gunshots, the group also held hostage several civilians, before escaping the scene.

"We can assure that the perpetrators were part of the East Indonesia Mujahidin terrorist group," Central Sulawesi Police chief Insp. Gen. Lukman Wahyu Hariyanto said, adding that his team was currently investigating the incident.

The police chief led a ceremony to pay homage to Saiful in the police headquarters on Saturday morning. Saiful's body was then transported to be buried in his hometown in Pandeglang, Banten.

With the incident, the police have vowed to catch the last remaining member of MIT, who has reportedly been moving around the forests of Parigi Moutong, Poso, Sausu and Torue, spreading terror among citizens.

Some five months ago, the bodies of local residents - Tamar, 50, and Patmar, 27 - were found mutilated around the location of the attack against Saiful. The father and son are believed to have been murdered by the terrorist group.

In December 2018, a miner was also found dead and his body was mutilated in Salubanga.

After former MIT leader Santoso, aka Abu Wardah, was killed in July 2016, it was reported that the group had only seven remaining members, including its now leader Ali Kalora.

But the police said the group might have recruited new members and grown in number, reaching 14 earlier this year.

The country's police and military formed Tinombala, a joint security operation to hunt down MIT members, in January 2016. The operation has been extended several times, and the current operation is expected to end this month.

More about
terrorism police death INDONESIA

TRENDING

Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE
Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation
Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens today: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Singaporean family found unconscious from gas leak in Thailand resort
Singaporean family found unconscious from gas leak in Thailand resort
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes
HDB to launch up to 3,000 more BTO flats in 2020
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight

Home Works

Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

SERVICES