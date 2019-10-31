Thai abbot claims attempt made to poison monks

The abbot of an Uthai Thani temple has claimed that someone tried to kill the monks there by lacing their water supply with pesticides.
Phrakru Pisarn-u-taikit, abbot of Wat Nong Khe told reporters on Wednesday (October 30) that the matter came to light on October 7 when a woman who had finished making merit decided to take a shower in the temple's washroom and broke out in a severe rash.
The woman was taken to a local hospital but had to be transferred to a better-equipped hospital as her condition was so dire.
The abbot said some of the monks had suffered conjunctivitis that they blamed on exposure to the water and another detected a strange chemical odour in the water before brushing his teeth.
He said the temple's current lay committee had had conflicts with former members for 20 years and suspected them of poisoning the five water tanks in the compound. The matter has been reported to police and a water sample sent to a lab to be examined. The abbot furthermore asked for the help of the province's governor.
