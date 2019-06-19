Thai agency calls for proper disposal of 'energy cards' found to be radioactive

The Office of Atoms for Peace (OAP) has warned of excessively high levels of radiation from the so-called 'energy cards' that their distributors claim can cure illnesses and help relieve aches and pains.

Tests on sample cards conducted by the state agency found radiation measuring at 40 microsieverts per hour, which is 350 times higher than the maximum exposure humans should get to radiation a year.

The agency also warned against drinking water in which an 'energy card' has been dipped, as doing so raises the risk of cancer. It said OAP would take legal action against the distributors once it has gathered enough evidence from its tests on the cards.

So far, tests have revealed that the cards contain radioactive metallic elements of uranium and thorium, as well as their 'radionuclide' or radioactive isotope. X-rays showed nothing inside the cards.