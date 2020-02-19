Thai airports boost screening of Singaporean, Japanese passengers to same level as Chinese

Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports have increased the intensity level of screening for passengers from Japan and Singapore, putting them on the same level as those from China after the number of Covid-19 coronavirus infections in those two countries have been on the increase, Suvarnabhumi Airport general manager Wing Commander Suthirawat Suwanawat said today (February 18).

"Inbound passengers from Japan and Singapore will have to undergo the same screening procedures as those from China," he said.

"Incoming planes from these three countries will stop at separated bays at the FEC building, while passengers will have to go through two thermal scanners - at the FEC gates and immigration checkpoint."

Suthirawat said passengers showing symptoms similar to those of the new coronavirus pneumonia such as fever and coughing will be quarantined at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

Meanwhile, Don Mueang Airport director Flying Officer Samphan Khutranont said the airport is following Suvarnabhumi Airport's practice of increasing the screening level of passengers from countries that have a high number of Covid-19 infections.

"We have already prepared separated bays at Building No 6 for aircraft from China, Cambodia and Hong Kong," he said. "And from now on planes from Japan and Singapore will have to stop only at these bays too." Samphan said the building can accommodate up to 50 flights per day.

"If more planes are to come through here, the airport will increase staff as well with thermo scanners to speed up the passenger screening process. This measure may result in a longer waiting time at checkpoints for all passengers, but it is necessary to keep the public safe," he added.

