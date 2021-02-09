Thai Airways grounds aircraft, lays off 395 pilots as part of rehab plan

Thai Airways has decided to ground three aircraft types in its fleet – Airbus A-330-300, Airbus 380 and Boeing 747 – as part of its rehabilitation plan.

The national carrier explained that this decision was made based on the current and expected situation of the airline industry, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The airline also plans to bring the number of pilots in its workforce down to 905. and to achieve this it is considering laying off 395 pilots. Thai Airways said it does not plan to hire more pilots between 2021 and 2022.

The airline has also called on aircraft lessors, engine manufacturers and service companies to reduce their charges.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.