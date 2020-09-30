Thai Airways to offer special flights to some destinations in Oct

Thai Airways (THAI) will be providing special flights to London, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Taipei and Hong Kong in October for people who wish to travel outside Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bangkok-London flight TG916 will take off at 12.50am and arrive at 7.10pm (UK time) on Oct 4, 11, 18, while another flight to London will take off on Oct 25 at 1.20pm and arrive at 7.35pm local time.

The Bangkok-Copenhagen flight TG950 will take off on Oct 4, 11 and 18 at 6.50am and arrive at 1.05pm (local time) and will take off at 6.50pm on Oct 25 to arrive at 12.35am (local time).

The Bangkok-Stockholm flight on Oct 14 will take off at 7.05am and arrive at 1.10pm (local time).

The Bangkok-Hong Kong TG638 will take off at 1.55pm on Oct 21 to arrive at 5.40pm (local time) and at 2pm on Oct 28 to land in Hong Kong at 5.45pm (local time).

The Bangkok-Taipei TG632 flight will take off at 8.25am on Oct 8, 16 and 23 and arrive at 1.05pm local time, while the flight on Oct 30 will take off at 8.15am and arrive at 12.45am local time.

Wiwat Piyawiroj, the airline’s executive vice president for commercial operations, said THAI aims to help people who want to travel to these destinations in the coming month.

