Thai Airways offers cockpit experience through flight simulator

Thai Airways International Plc is offering a dream flight package in a flight simulator for those interested in enhancing their aviation experience.

Squadron Leader Soradech Namruangsri, THAI executive vice president of operations, said that in order to generate additional income for the organisation when the company is yet to resume normal operations, the airline has provided opportunities for interested people and those who have dreams of flying in the sky on their own to see beautiful views from the perspective of the plane's cockpit.

THAI will offer the special experience in the flight simulator room, he said. The flight simulator room of THAI is accredited to international standards and is the most realistic in Thailand. This facility is normally used for training Thai Airways pilots only, he added.

Interested persons can inquire more details about expenses and booking flight packages in the flight simulator room from THAI FlyEx. Contact via:

Line: https://line.me/R/ti/p/@thaiflyex

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thaiflyex