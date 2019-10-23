Thai Airways rejects reports it is cancelling flights to 4 Asean destinations

Thai Airways International (THAI) has dismissed reports that it will stop flying to four ASEAN destinations, namely Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar.

In a statement from the airline on Tuesday (October 22), THAI president Sumeth Damrongchaitham iterated that there is no truth to reports that the airline will stop flights to these four destinations.

He said that as the company is preparing its corporate strategy, a thorough analysis must be conducted on all routes based on current market conditions.

At present, the statement said, the carrier has not made any changes to its routes and there are no plans to cease any flights.