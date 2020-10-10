Thai army denies link with accounts banned on Twitter

The Army has insisted it is not linked to the 926 accounts that Twitter has banned for allegedly attacking the opposition.

Santipong Thampiya, the Royal Thai Army’s spokesman, said the armed forces only used social networks to publicise military-related information, particularly when it comes to operations during natural disasters.

He said during natural disasters, platforms like Twitter are necessary for providing updates on the situation.

Army spokesperson Colonel Sirichan Nga-thong also defended the armed forces, saying the accounts in question had yet to be verified and it was unfair to assume the Army operated them.

Twitter banned the 926 accounts for reportedly publishing false information in favour of the Army and the government, and to attack the opposition.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he knew nothing when he was asked about his government’s use of technology in ways that might violate people’s basic rights and freedom.