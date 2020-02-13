Thai authorities deny reports that British man suspected to have coronavirus was deported from jail

Department of Corrections Director General Naras Savestanan today (Feb 12) denied reports by the UK's Daily Mail newspaper on Mark Rumble, a British national who was detained in Thailand and was said to have contacted the coronavirus before being deported to the UK on Jan 27 to face class A drug supply charges.

He reportedly collapsed in his cell at HMP Bullingdon, near Bicester on Monday (Feb 10), and was being tested for coronavirus infection, the Daily Mail said.

Naras said Rumble was sent for a check-up by doctor Ruamthip Suphanan at the Corrections Hospital, since a medical certificate was required for his return to the UK.

"He was found healthy and had no fever" the general director said. "Also we x-rayed him and tested for tuberculosis from his phlegm".

Naras also said the Health Ministry is collaborating with his department in virus prevention in prison. "There are medical officials checking and monitoring inmates around the clock" he added.

